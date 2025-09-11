Major blaze in Benalmádena forces evacuation of 100 people from their homes and halts train services on the coast

An urban fire broke out in the early hours of this Thursday morning (11 September) in Benalmádena - specifically in the Torremuelle area - forcing the preventive evacuation of several homes. The town hall has set up the Benalmádena Pueblo pavilion to temporarily house the people affected by the major incident. About 100 people have been relocated between the municipal sports centre and a nearby hotel.

At 2.15am this morning, Benalmádena firefighters called on Torremolinos fire station to assist with a blaze affecting pine trees and reed beds near homes near the motorway in the Los Peñones district. Later, units from Alhaurín de la Torre, Fuengirola, Malaga city and Plan Infoca were added to the efforts.

Several residential developments have been evicted, and several homes have been affected.

At 3am the CPB Málaga provincial fire brigade command post was mobilised to the scene. Then, at 5.50am, crews from Estepona and Coín were also activated, but their support was subsequently withdrawn. At 7.30am, the Torremolinos crew had left the scene, but work was still ongoing to extinguish the fire.

Spain's railway infrastructure operator Adif has reported that the local Cercanías C1 line between Malaga and Fuengirola remains cut on the section between Benalmadena and Fuengirola as the fire is close to the track. The company said that trains running on that stretch have been halted at the request of the fire brigade.

Imágenes actuales de cómo está el incendio de torremuelle. pic.twitter.com/aWKwV0GkwP — Pedriito (@iampedriito12) September 11, 2025

The Junta de Andalucía's Plan Infoca brigade reported on the social network X that they are tackling the fire with four ‍groups of forest firefighters, an operations technician and a fire engine.

The town hall added that a large number of firefighters from Benalmádena along with Malaga provincial brigade (CPB) crews based in Torremolinos, Marbella, Fuengirola and Malaga city are working on the extinguishing tasks.

The National Police, Local Police and Civil Protection teams in Benalmádena are also working to implement the town's emergency plan.