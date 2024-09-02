This week's Marbella FC match suspended due to safety reasons The Costa del Sol side was set to take on Antequera 55km north of the Andalusian town in Herrera

Antonio J. Guerrero Monday, 2 September 2024, 09:35 Opciones para compartir Copiar enlace

WhatsApp

Facebook

X (antes Twitter)

LinkedIn

Telegram

Threads

Marbella FC's match against Antequera this Sunday 1 September has been called off until the El Maulí stadium is in suitable condition.

The match was going to be moved 55km north of Antequera to the Estadio Juan Benjumea de Herrera in Seville province, however the Football Federation decided the ground did not meet safety requirements for a match where 1,000 fans were expected to attend. It will be postponed until the pitch at El Maulí is in good condition and when there is a gap in the calendar, according to sources from both clubs.

It was a bitter blow for the more than 500 Antequera season ticket holders who had signed up for buses which would have been chartered free of charge by the club. They were joined by another 500 people who were expected to travel in their own vehicles.

Antequera informed its season ticket holders: "The Royal Football Federation has informed the club of the decision to postpone the Antequera CF - Marbella FC match, originally scheduled for Sunday 1 September at 7pm at the Municipal Juan Benjumea (Herrera). Therefore, the free trip organised by the club to the town of Herrera is suspended". The match "is pending a new date and time."

Marbella FC won their first match last week since being promoted to Spain's Primera RFEF football league. The Costa del Sol side defeated Real Madrid Castilla 1-0 on Saturday 24 August. They will play against AD Ceuta at home on Sunday 8 September at 12pm.