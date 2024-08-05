Spain's Jon Rahm lets Olympic gold slip through his fingers

Sections
Highlight
Javier Asprón
Monday, 5 August 2024, 16:35
Opciones para compartir
Spanish golfer Jon Rahm had a day to forget, going from strong contender for Olympic gold to finishing empty-handed at Le Golf National near Paris on Sunday.
Starting the day tied for the lead with American Xander Schauffele, Rahm enjoyed a nearly flawless front nine, with five birdies placing him four strokes ahead of his nearest rivals.
Rahm's performance had captivated the early-morning crowd, who cheered him on with enthusiastic cries of "Aúpa Jon, aúpa Athletic!"
At the turn, Rahm was sitting at -20, a score he believed necessary for victory, holding a significant advantage over his competitors. However, disaster struck on the back nine.
Bogeys on the 11th and 12th holes, coupled with a double bogey on the 14th, eroded Rahm's lead. A valiant birdie on the 16th wasn't enough to recover, and further bogeys on the final two holes relegated him to fifth place with a total score of -15.
In Rahm's absence, Scottie Scheffler clinched gold with a stellar round featuring nine birdies, finishing at -19. Tommy Fleetwood took silver at -18, and Hideki Matsuyama secured bronze at -17.
Rahm's collapse marks a missed opportunity for the Spaniard, who had been seeking to cap off his recent resurgence with an Olympic triumph.
Publicidad
Publicidad
Publicidad
Publicidad
Reporta un error en esta noticia
Necesitas ser suscriptor para poder votar.