Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Rahm, during the final round of the Paris 2024 golf event. EFE
Spain&#039;s Jon Rahm lets Olympic gold slip through his fingers
Paris Olympics

Spain's Jon Rahm lets Olympic gold slip through his fingers

The Basque golfer started the final day tied for the lead until disaster struck on the back nine

Javier Asprón

Monday, 5 August 2024, 16:35

Opciones para compartir

Spanish golfer Jon Rahm had a day to forget, going from strong contender for Olympic gold to finishing empty-handed at Le Golf National near Paris on Sunday.

Starting the day tied for the lead with American Xander Schauffele, Rahm enjoyed a nearly flawless front nine, with five birdies placing him four strokes ahead of his nearest rivals.

Rahm's performance had captivated the early-morning crowd, who cheered him on with enthusiastic cries of "Aúpa Jon, aúpa Athletic!"

At the turn, Rahm was sitting at -20, a score he believed necessary for victory, holding a significant advantage over his competitors. However, disaster struck on the back nine.

Bogeys on the 11th and 12th holes, coupled with a double bogey on the 14th, eroded Rahm's lead. A valiant birdie on the 16th wasn't enough to recover, and further bogeys on the final two holes relegated him to fifth place with a total score of -15.

In Rahm's absence, Scottie Scheffler clinched gold with a stellar round featuring nine birdies, finishing at -19. Tommy Fleetwood took silver at -18, and Hideki Matsuyama secured bronze at -17.

Rahm's collapse marks a missed opportunity for the Spaniard, who had been seeking to cap off his recent resurgence with an Olympic triumph.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Head-on collision on A-356 in Malaga province on Saturday claims the lives of four people
  2. 2 Good progress made on Costa del Sol desalination plant
  3. 3 Police chase teenage motorcycle riders without licence through Costa del Sol town
  4. 4 FIESTA Marbella cancels entire concert programme with exception of Pete Tong gig
  5. 5 The seaside town in Andalucía where the course of Second World War was changed
  6. 6 Child with autism found safe and well after bar staff discover him on Costa del Sol beach
  7. 7 Spain's Carlos Alcaraz comes up just short in battle for Olympic gold
  8. 8

    Learning from past mistakes
  9. 9 'I want to take the bed I sleep in back with me to the Sahara'
  10. 10 Double victory for Malaga in the prestigious Copa del Rey sailing championships

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad