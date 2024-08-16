Spain to host 2025 Walking Football World Nations Cup

Daryl Finch Malaga Friday, 16 August 2024, 13:20 Opciones para compartir Copiar enlace

Team Spain's bid to host the Walking Football World Nations Cup has this week been accepted by the sport's governing body (FIWFA). The tournament, which will be held in October 2025 in Pilar de la Horadada (Alicante), is set to welcome over 60 nations, bringing together both men's and women's teams in various age categories (40 and above).

The tournament's arrival in Spain is anticipated to inject more than one million euros into the local economy, with over a thousand participants, including players, management and officials, expected to attend.

The announcement comes as walking football experiences a surge in global popularity, with Spain emerging as a key player. Team Spain, a self-funded organisation, reached the semi-finals of last year's Nations Cup, losing to host nation and eventual winners England (1-0).

This highlights the growth of walking football in Spain since its introduction by foreign residents in 2016. Originally limited to the Costa del Sol and Costa Blanca, the sport now features structured leagues and a growing number of Spanish players.

This shift from an expat-dominated player base is crucial for the sport's international growth. To qualify as a national team, at least half of the squad must be citizens of the country, while the rest must have lived there for at least five years.

The Andalusian Walking Football League now has two leagues catering to different age groups, with clubs like Marbella and Real Betis made up entirely of Spanish players. The sport is also gaining momentum among women, with new teams such as Benalmádena Ladies and Cómpeta Chicas forming.

Despite not being affiliated with the Spanish Federation, Team Spain hopes that hosting the World Nations Cup will boost the sport's visibility and attract new players across the country.

Walking football is seen as a key contributor to physical and mental health among older age groups and an application has already been made for its inclusion in the 2032 Olympic Games.