Severe weather warning in Malaga sees Billie Jean King Cup opener postponed until Friday

Pedro Luis Alonso Malaga Wednesday, 13 November 2024, 12:40

The International Tennis Federation (ITF) has officially postponed the highly anticipated first-round clash between Spain and Poland in the Billie Jean King Cup finals, originally scheduled for 5pm today, Wednesday.

Due to a severe weather alert for heavy rain in Malaga, the match will now take place on Friday, 15 November, at 10am.

The ITF announced in a statement this Wednesday: “Following a severe weather alert issued by local and regional authorities, the first-round tie between Spain and Poland in the Billie Jean King Cup by Gainbridge 2024, originally scheduled for today, 13 November, has been postponed. This decision was made to ensure the health and safety of all participants and attendees.”

The clash, set to be held in a temporary structure next to the Martín Carpena arena, would likely have drawn minimal spectators due to the weather.

Although the tournament is indoors, organisers cited the need to secure local support for Spain’s team, captained by Anabel Medina, who face a strong Polish squad led by former world number one Iga Swiatek.

Ticket holders are assured that their tickets remain valid for Friday's rescheduled match.

The winner of this tie will have a shortened recovery window before the quarter-final against the Czech Republic on Saturday.