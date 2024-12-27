What awaits in 2025?

'Hay Liga!" Loosely translated, it means "We have a championship!" As we take the annual festive break and assess the whirlwind first half of the Spanish football season we are enjoying one of the classic campaigns.

FC Barcelona got off to a flyer; Atlético were struggling; Real Madrid were just chugging along. Now - at the season's turn - Barça are struggling; Atléti are setting the pace; and Real continue to cruise.

Let's assess the Catalans first. Under the new management of Hansi Flick, they were energised at the start and he found a formula to utilise the raw young talent he'd inherited. At the end of October, they walked over Sevilla 5-1, beat Bayern Munich 4-1, and humiliated Real Madrid at the Bernabéu. The 4-0 victory took them six points ahead of their great rivals. Atlético were nowhere to be seen. Since then, Barça have gone into freefall, with only one win in seven league matches. They've slipped off the grid and are three points off the pace.

As we approach the turn, the leaders are Atlétlico Madrid. There have been an incredible 12 successive wins in all competitions for a side that made a sluggish start to the season. Diego Simeone was allowed to invest over €200m to freshen his team in the summer. It took a while for the new recruits to understand his methods, but now they look unbeatable. Simeone's speciality is frustrating the opposition for the first two-thirds of matches; then he triggers his masterplan - 18 goals have been scored beyond the 60 minute mark. You've heard of super-subs; his subs are supersonic. The in-game replacement players have weighed in with 19 goals this season.

As for Real Madrid? They've been unspectacular - but then again, they were last season and look what they won. They finish 2024 having won every competition apart from the Copa del Rey. They are the champions of Spain, Europe, and the World - as well as winners of the European and Spanish Super Cups. They end the year in second place, just a point behind Atletico Madrid and two ahead of Barca. It's incredible that Carlo Ancelotti has detractors - but his critics claim his team could do better. It is masterful management of a limited and ageing squad of players. The fact that 39-year-old Luka Modrić has played every game tells a story. His team is like a classic car - it's impossible to replace many parts. His answer is to don the leather gloves and guide the vehicle gently. He's not burning rubber or using too much gas; it's all about perseverance.

So what does 2025 hold in store? I'm not making predictions after declaring Barcelona as the best side in Europe back in October. Flick's Barça Babes will bounce back. After a troubled year, Pedri and Gavi are reunited, gathering strength and the pair can take the team to another level. Atlético have an enviable squad, with two players for every position and are worthy leaders approaching the New Year. Real Madrid should not be underestimated. They've hit three goals in each of the past five games in all competitions. It promises to be the hardest-fought title race in many years.