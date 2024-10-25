Unearthing diamonds in the rough

Valencia are bottom of the La Liga table and Aston Villa are the top of the new look Champions League - and there is one common denominator.

Valencia CF have never reached the standards set by Unai Emery in his four-year spell at the club and the downward spiral has finally hit rock bottom.

Meanwhile, Emery has transformed Aston Villa from a team fighting relegation to a club who are a European power again.

The likeable Basque is finally receiving widespread recognition for his incredibly successful brand of management. Maybe it's his lack of brashness and modest demeanour that masks the achievements he has had wherever he's worked.

Valencia became blasé when he led them to three consecutive third place finishes in La Liga. Qualification to the Champions League was a given and, although they often dropped into the Europa League post-Christmas, he took them on European adventures.

Yet they parted ways back in 2012. His crime: not breaking the duopoly of Real Madrid and Barcelona. Atlético have since taken on the mantle of the club most likely to finish 3rd.Valencia haven't finished in the top three since he left.

Valencia's loss was Sevilla's gain. In Andalucía, he teamed up with Ramón Rodríguez Verdejo - popularly known as "Monchi".

Monchi scouted the players and Emery moulded them into a formidable side. Three years in a row, they won the Europa League. Sevilla were regarded as a model club for maximising previously untapped talent.

The pair separated - and Emery went on a European adventure. His stay in Russia was short lived; he won a quadruple at PSG; and took Arsenal to the Europa League final. But the head coach from the town of Hondarribia on the northern Basque coast wasn't always appreciated in the foreign lands.

When he returned home, he took Villarreal to new heights: a Champions League semi-final and won yet another Europa League. He beat Manchester United; it dawned on the English clubs just what a top coach Emery is.

He declined the chance to become part of the Saudi revolution at Newcastle, but finally accepted an invitation to lead Aston Villa. His first task was to lead them out of a relegation battle. After laying the foundations he started to rebuild the club and last season, they reached the Uefa Conference semi-final and finished fourth in the Premier League.

He has become reunited with Monchi; once more the pair are setting new standards. The "president of football operations" has unearthed some bargains. Pau Torres looks like a bargain at €30m from his old club Villarreal. Morgan Rogers is proving to be a bargain at 9million from Middlesbrough - he's now maturing into the talent Man City spotted as a youngster.

It's just like the old days: Monchi digs for diamonds; Emery makes them sparkle.

How Valencia must yearn for the days when third place wasn't considered good enough. Emery is finally getting the respect he deserves for his coaching and man-management skills: Villa aren't top of the Champions League by accident.