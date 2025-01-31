Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Club owners wanted more frequent high-profile games, but they should have been careful what they wished for, writes commentator Rob Palmer

Rob Palmer, commentator ESPN

Friday, 31 January 2025, 17:47

Do I like the new Champions League format? Yes. Do I really understand it? No!

If there wasn't already a TV game show called Jeopardy, UEFA could have stolen the name as the final night of the League provided thrills and spills - and nobody ... quite knows how the rest of the new-look competition will pan out.

