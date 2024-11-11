Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Athletes at the start line at the fairground. SUR
Record-breaking Fuengirola Half Marathon draws nearly 2,000 runners
Alejandro Cañas and Nazha Machrouh took the top spots as the event raised 35,000 euros for flood-affected residents in Spain

SUR

Fuengirola

Monday, 11 November 2024, 16:05

With close to 2,000 participants, Fuengirola’s seventh annual Half Marathon set a new attendance record on Sunday, marking it as the largest sports event hosted by the Fuengirola town hall.

The race, which commenced at 9.30am from the fairground, saw 1,473 runners tackle the 21-kilometre course through Fuengirola’s streets, with an additional 500 entrants opting for the five-kilometre distance.

Of the participants, 600 were women, and around 350 represented 27 nationalities, highlighting the international appeal of the event.

Athletes Alejandro Cañas and Nazha Machrouh emerged victorious in the men’s and women’s categories, finishing with times of 1:07:53 and 1:21:21, respectively.

Local support

As announced by Fuengirola mayor Ana Mula and Sports councillor Julio Rodríguez earlier in the week, the Half Marathon also raised 35,000 euros to support people affected by the recent flooding in Spain.

The race enjoyed substantial support from sponsors, including main sponsor Top Gestión and eight local companies, who also joined in the Runners’ Fair on Saturday.

Alongside traditional race amenities, the event provided facilities like showers, a cloakroom, and a nursery to assist participating families, supported by 220 volunteers.

