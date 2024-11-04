Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Pedro Martínez has had a breakthrough year. RFET
Pablo Carreño drops out of Spain’s Davis Cup Squad
Tennis

Pablo Carreño drops out of Spain’s Davis Cup Squad

The 33-year-old has had an injury-hit season and his place in the squad for the Final 8 in Malaga at the end of the month has been taken by Pedro Martínez

Pedro Luis Alonso

Malaga

Monday, 4 November 2024, 14:47

Pedro Martínez Portero will replace Pablo Carreño in the Spanish Davis Cup squad for the upcoming Final 8 tournament, set to take place from 19 to 24 November in Malaga.

The switch was confirmed by Spain’s captain, David Ferrer, following Carreño’s recent ankle injury, which also forced him to skip the Paris Masters.

Martínez, currently ranked 41st in the world and Spain’s second-highest player, has had a breakthrough year, achieving a career-high ranking of 39 just two weeks ago. This season has been a comeback for the 27-year-old, who only re-entered the top 100 in 2022-2023.

Although Martínez previously filled in for Carreño during the group stage in Valencia in September, he is expected to play a supporting role alongside Spain’s top stars Carlos Alcaraz, Roberto Bautista and Rafael Nadal, who will end his professional career at this event.

Carreño, 33, who showed strong form in the group stages, has struggled with injuries this season, managing only 16 matches. Another potential replacement, Malaga’s Alejandro Davidovich, also ended his season prematurely due to a back injury and poor form, finishing ranked 61.

While unlikely to feature in singles or doubles, Martínez’s presence strengthens Spain’s training squad as they aim for victory on home soil.

