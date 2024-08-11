New Olympic champion Jordan Díaz secures triple jump gold for Spain

Díaz with the flag of his adopted nation.

Jordan Díaz Fortún, 23, has heralded a new era in the triple jump by securing an Olympic gold medal in Paris on Friday, just two months after becoming European champion.

The Cuban-born athlete, who gained Spanish nationality in 2021, clinched Spain’s second athletics gold at the Paris 2024 Games, echoing the success of Ruth Beitia's high jump victory in Rio 2016.

In a tightly contested final, Díaz outperformed Pedro Pablo Pichardo, the seasoned Portuguese athlete, by just two centimetres with a jump of 17.86 metres.

Despite intense psychological tactics from Pichardo, Díaz remained composed, ultimately securing the win as Pichardo fell short in his final attempts.

A rapid ascent

Díaz’s journey to this Olympic success began in Cuba, where he was a celebrated youth talent before defecting to Spain. Guided by coach Iván Pedroso and supported by fellow Olympian Ana Peleteiro, Díaz has rapidly ascended to the top of his sport.

Reflecting on his success, Díaz credited his parents for their unwavering support, saying, "I wouldn't be here if it weren't for them."

Spain’s athletics team now celebrates equalling its record of two golds, a feat last achieved in Barcelona 1992.