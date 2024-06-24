Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

The Malaga Genuine team after their recent game at La Rosaleda. SUR
New Genuine football team set to be rolled out in the Axarquía
New Genuine football team set to be rolled out in the Axarquía

The initiative aims to support the work of Malaga CF and allow local athletes with intellectual disabilities to play closer to home

SUR

Malaga

Monday, 24 June 2024, 13:52

A new football team that aims to give opportunities to athletes with intellectual disabilities will become a reality in the Axarquía area in the coming months. The Fundación Rincón will launch a Genuine football team in the area to support Malaga CF’s adapted football team.

This initiative, revealed by Fundación Rincón president Manolo Rincón, was announced during the end-of-season celebration at La Rosaleda stadium, where Malaga’s Genuine team played a match alongside sponsors and affiliated institutions.

"Recently, we commemorated the 50th anniversary of Clínicas Rincón, and we have always used sport to promote values like teamwork and effort," said Rincón.

He stressed the organisation's long standing support for Malaga Genuine and the importance of expanding these opportunities in Axarquía, allowing so-called local 'Supercapacitados' players to enjoy football closer to home.

