More women than ever turn out for Marbella Ironman 70.3

The start of the swimming phase, in Puerto Banús.

David Lerma Marbella Monday, 28 October 2024, 21:04

French triathletes Kevin Callebout and Eva Marsac emerged as champions in Sunday’s sixth Ironman 70.3 Marbella, an event that attracted over 2,000 international participants.

Callebout finished in 4h.16:19, while Marsac led the women’s category, clocking in at 5h.02:42, with her decisive lead taken during the 90-kilometre cycling leg.

Spectators gathered early along the beachfront for the event’s start at 7.30am, undeterred by the cool morning temperatures. Athletes began with a 1.9-kilometre swim at Levante beach, followed by a scenic bike ride traversing Ojén, Monda, Coín, and Cártama. It ended with a 21.1-kilometre run along Marbella’s bustling promenade.

Local organisers reported an 18 per cent increase in female participants and welcomed numerous first-time triathletes, with representation from 225 clubs.

As the event wrapped up, excitement mounted for Marbella’s hosting of the Ironman 70.3 World Championship in 2025, marking the first time Spain will host this 113-kilometre international triathlon challenge.