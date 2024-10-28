Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
The start of the swimming phase, in Puerto Banús. Josele
More women than ever turn out for Marbella Ironman 70.3
Triathlon

More women than ever turn out for Marbella Ironman 70.3

Over 2,000 athletes, including a 44 per cent surge in first-timers, competed in this 113-kilometre triathlon event

David Lerma

Marbella

Monday, 28 October 2024, 21:04

Opciones para compartir

French triathletes Kevin Callebout and Eva Marsac emerged as champions in Sunday’s sixth Ironman 70.3 Marbella, an event that attracted over 2,000 international participants.

Callebout finished in 4h.16:19, while Marsac led the women’s category, clocking in at 5h.02:42, with her decisive lead taken during the 90-kilometre cycling leg.

Spectators gathered early along the beachfront for the event’s start at 7.30am, undeterred by the cool morning temperatures. Athletes began with a 1.9-kilometre swim at Levante beach, followed by a scenic bike ride traversing Ojén, Monda, Coín, and Cártama. It ended with a 21.1-kilometre run along Marbella’s bustling promenade.

Local organisers reported an 18 per cent increase in female participants and welcomed numerous first-time triathletes, with representation from 225 clubs.

As the event wrapped up, excitement mounted for Marbella’s hosting of the Ironman 70.3 World Championship in 2025, marking the first time Spain will host this 113-kilometre international triathlon challenge.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Thousands protest in Spanish town demanding action amid Brexit uncertainty
  2. 2 The kings of hospitality with the Midas touch on the Costa del Sol
  3. 3 Spanish border town with Gibraltar demands special measures in case of 'no deal'
  4. 4 Museum boat arrives in Malaga with an immersive onboard experience
  5. 5 Marbella to host record-breaking Ironman event this Sunday
  6. 6 Daredevil Costa del Sol resident does charity wing walk in memory of her mother
  7. 7 Early David Larrubia strike seals much-needed win for Malaga CF
  8. 8 A young English musician makes the journey from the sierra to the stage
  9. 9 Hans Christian Andersen: A 'happy' Dane in Malaga
  10. 10 Police arrest individual for drug trafficking during raid on Fuengirola cannabis club

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad