More than 100 runners take part in famous Malaga's Gibralfaro castle climb

The winners' podium. RCM
More than 100 runners take part in famous Malaga&#039;s Gibralfaro castle climb
Athletics

There was an impressive turnout for the 33rd edition of the Subida al Castillo, organised by Real Club Mediterráneo

Marina Rivas

Malaga

Monday, 17 June 2024, 15:22

The 33rd edition of the Subida al Castillo, organised by Real Club Mediterráneo, took place on Saturday with over a hundred participants.

The race, which ends at Gibralfaro castle in Malaga, is one of the most anticipated on the city's sporting calendar.

Andrés Carnevalli from Real Club Mediterráneo won the men's category with a time of 11:56, while Trinidad Martín from Trops Cueva de Nerja topped the women's category for the third consecutive year, improving her time to 15:21.

Other notable winners include Eulogio Abelenda in the senior men's category, and Macarena Travesí and Margarita Moreno in the veteran women's categories.

Fernando Jesús Granados and Marta Martín secured first place in the boys' and girls' junior categories, respectively.

