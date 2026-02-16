Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Nico Gaffie, third in the BKFC world rankings, in action. BKFC

Marbella's Nico Gaffie to fight for BKFC world title in Miami

The 29-year-old European champion is set to face reigning featherweight holder Kai Stewart at the Hard Rock on 20 March in the biggest bout of his career

Marina Rivas

Monday, 16 February 2026, 14:33

Marbella fighter Nico Gaffie will challenge for the Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship featherweight world title in Miami on 20 March, in what is being billed as the most important fight of his professional career.

The 29-year-old from Malaga is due to face reigning champion Kai Stewart at the Hard Rock, with the bout forming the headline contest of the evening.

Gaffie enters the contest as the current European champion and ranked third in the BKFC world rankings. He has won all three of his professional fights by knockout.

His opponent, 25-year-old American Stewart, is unbeaten in eight bouts. Born in Kansas, he returns to Miami where he defended his title in June 2024 with a dominant points win over Bryan Durán.

He has since recorded victories against Jimmie Rivera and Tommy Strydom to maintain his hold on the belt.

BKFC, the world’s leading bare-knuckle boxing promotion, is owned by former UFC champion Conor McGregor.

