Gibraltar minister provides treaty update to UK travel industry leaders

SUR in English Friday, 13 February 2026, 09:54 Share

Minister for Equality, Employment, Culture and Tourism, Christian Santos, provided a treaty update to key figures in the UK travel industry at the Travel Weekly Industry Leader's Dinner in London earlier this week.

The annual event, hosted at the London headquarters of Deloitte, was attended by over 40 senior executives from airline, cruise, tour operating and agency sectors.

The dinner serves as the launch pad for the Travel Weekly Annual Insight Report prepared by research firm Kantar, which provides an outlook for the year's trading. This was followed by a UK and global political backdrop presentation given by Times Radio presenter Calum MacDonald.

Minister for Tourism,Christian Santos, said: "The timing of this event and the broad reach of the attending guests presented an ideal opportunity to bring the UK travel sector up to speed with the status of Gibraltar pending the Treaty rollout. Many questions were asked, and I was able at first hand to offer positive interpretation of the forthcoming new border arrangements and its impact on UK travellers."