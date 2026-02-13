Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

The BritPop Authority bring their Cool Britannia show to Mijas. SUR
Concert

Britpop era recreated at Cazbah Live Lounge

The BritPop Authority perform songs from the 1990s movement spearheaded by Pulp, Oasis, Blur and Suede

Tony Bryant

Mijas.

Friday, 13 February 2026, 15:49

One of the coast's newest bands, The BritPop Authority, will offer a tribute to one of the most influential musical movements of the 1990s at the Cazbah Live Lounge in La Cala de Mijas on Saturday 21 February.

After eight years performing at venues along the coast as New Tricks, the group sought a change of direction, creating The BritPop Authority - the first Cool Britannia movement tribute show in the province.

The four-piece band's repertoire features classic songs from the Britpop movement that was spearheaded by bands like Pulp, Oasis, Primal Scream, Blur and Suede - with a nod to the trailblazing bands that paved the way, such as The Jam and The Clash.

Fronted by Londoner Pete Carter, the band, described as "capturing the swagger of Oasis and the innovation of Blur", recreates the sounds and ambience of this exciting era, which had a special focus on clothing, similar to the mod movement of the 1960s.

Their show in Mijas, the first of three performances that will also take them to Seville and Cordoba, starts at 9pm.

Tickets cost five euros at the door.

