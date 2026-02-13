Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

UMS'N JIP are performing at Nerja museum on 18 February. SUR
Concerts

La Térmica Málaga and two venues in Nerja share contemporary music concerts

The international programme starts on Monday 16 February and features Japanese musician Mayu Hirano as the resident composer

Jennie Rhodes

Nerja.

Friday, 13 February 2026, 15:49

An international programme of contemporary music, which is being shared between La Térmica in Malaga city and cultural venues in Nerja, starts on Monday 16 February with Klexos saxophone quartet (La Térmica)

The programme features the participation of European groups and resident composer Mayu Hirano, whose works have been performed at prestigious festivals and by renowned ensembles in Europe and the USA.

The second date is also at La Térmica on Tuesday 17th at 8pm, with Ensemble Chromoson, founded by former members of the International Ensemble Modern Academy in Frankfurt: flautist Carolin Ralser, percussionist Philipp Lamprecht and composer, Hannes Kerschbaumeralso.

The programme then moves to the Nerja museum on Wednesday 18, with UMS'N JIP, a Swiss contemporary music duo, comprised of Ulrike Mayer-Spohn (UMS) on recorders and electronics and Javier Hagen (JIP) on vocals and electronics.

Shock Térmico, a clarinet and percussion duo, are performing at the museum on Friday 20 February and the Malaga symphony orchestra, directed by José Manuel Padilla, will be performing a piece written by Mayo Hirano especially for the programme at the town's cultural centre on Saturday 21 February (8pm).

Performances are free and no booking is required for concerts at La Térmica and the Nerja Museum. For Nerja cultural centre tickets need to be reserved. See Facebook: Museo de Nerja for a full programme and further details.

