Marbella gives green light for Four Seasons hotel project

The Four Seasons is completing steps towards its construction.

Marbella town hall has given the green light to the urbanisation of the El Pinar area where the Four Seasons hotel is to be built.

Mayor Ángeles Muñoz said that the plans will benefit the town in general and not just the Canadian group as the work includes installing noise barriers along the A-7, a new footbridge and the extension of a service road.

The hotel scheme is expected to cost nine millions euros.