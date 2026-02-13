Princess Royal extends patronage of Gibraltar Literary Festival

SUR in English Friday, 13 February 2026, 13:58 Share

Her Royal Highness, Princess Anne, has extended her Royal Patronage of the Gibunco Gibraltar Literary Festival for a further three years, the Ministry of Equality, Employment, Culture and Tourism has confirmed.

The festival is an example of the Government's events-led tourism strategy, demonstrating Gibraltar's capacity to organise quality international events that continue to place Gibraltar on the map. The patronage is also significant as it highlights the festival's importance in promoting literature and cultural diversity both in Gibraltar and abroad.

Minister for Equality, Employment, Culture and Tourism, Christian Santos said: "We are honoured that Her Royal Highness is to continue as Patron of the Festival, which is testament to the festival's prestige and success. The continued support from Her Royal Highness The Princess Royal underscores the festival's commitment to excellence and its role in enhancing Gibraltar's cultural landscape.

"We shall continue to build on the success of previous editions and deliver another extraordinary festival packed with leading authors and celebrities."