Buying a home in the south of Spain

Buying a home on the Costa del Sol is a dream shared by many people all over the world. Venturing into the real estate market of another country, however, can be a daunting prospect.

This Monday, 16 February, SUR in English aims to help smooth the way towards a new home in the sun for potential buyers through this newspaper's annual real estate forum.

Taking part in the morning, hosted by Higuerón Hotel in Fuengirola, are representatives not only from real estate businesses but from others that are vital to the house-buying process, such as mortgage providers, architects and lawyers.

Partners for the event are The Spanish Estate Agent, GIPE, Higuerón Real Estate, De Cotta Law, Fluent Finance Abroad, Accumin Home/Tinsa, Klic Arquitectos, Gilmar Real Estate and Grupo Abu.

The round table discussions, moderated by SUR in English reporter Jennie Rhodes, begin at 10.30am and can be watched live on www.surinenglish.com

To attend the event in person contact forossur@diariosur.es