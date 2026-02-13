Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Margarita del Cid with the new police officers. SUR
Police

Torremolinos delivers its promise to increase police presence with new recruits

The new officers will remain in the Costa del Sol town for six months while completing their practical training and will formally take up their posts in July

Tony Bryant

Tony Bryant

Friday, 13 February 2026, 11:45

The Mayor of Torremolinos, Margarita del Cid, welcomed eleven new Local Police officers to the force on Thursday, recruits who have joined the municipality’s workforce on a trainee basis.

The new officers began work on Monday and will remain for six months while completing their practical training.

These officers joined the academy in Cordoba in September and, after their practical period in Torremolinos, will return to the academy to complete their training and sit their final examinations.

Commitment to public safety

The mayor explained that the new recruits will formally take up their posts in Torremolinos in July, increasing police presence and thereby improving public safety. Their full incorporation will also coincide with the summer months, when the municipality’s population triples due to tourism.

“With these positions, the council will have delivered the promised recruitment quota, strengthening its commitment to reinforcing public safety in the municipality after 20 years in which no new police officers had been recruited,” Del Cid explained.

In addition to increased staffing, the Local Police force has undergone numerous improvements in resources, logistics and administration in recent years. These include the launch of the emergency control centre at the town’s congress hall and changes to the internal communications system.

A further renewal of the police vehicle fleet is also planned for later this year.

