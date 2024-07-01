Marbella FC still searching for a suitable home for next season

An aerial view of the facilities at the Marbella Football Center.

Following their promotion to the third tier of Spanish football, Marbella FC now face a massive dilemma. After beating UD Logroñés in the Segunda RFEF play-off final, the club must now make a series of adjustments before tackling life in the division above.

The Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) mandates that venues in Primera RFEF must have a minimum capacity of 4,000 spectators, 600 lux lighting for television broadcasts and a natural grass pitch.

The Dama de Noche ground where the side played last season's home games falls short of these standards.

Three options

The club is considering several alternatives to address these issues. These include playing at the Marbella Football Center (known for hosting pre-season camps for top clubs across Europe), a potential upgrade of the Dama de Noche stadium, or playing at Malaga CF's stadium, La Rosaleda.

The Marbella Football Center would require fewer modifications than the Dama de Noche, making it a more feasible choice, while La Rosaleda, despite meeting all RFEF requirements, poses logistical challenges due to its location.

Esteban Granero, the spokesperson for the club's owners, stressed the importance of this decision in a recent interview. "We want the team to stay in Marbella and ensure the quality of football we aim to provide. Our top priority is that our fans can watch the team in comfort so it's not a decision to be taken lightly," he said.

Marbella FC and the town hall have a strong working relationship and are currently exploring all viable options within Marbella's municipal limits. The club aims to resolve this issue by next week.