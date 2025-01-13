Marbella FC stage thrilling comeback to snatch a point Trailing 3-0 early in the second half, a stoppage-time equaliser from Dorian stunned visitors Alcorcón in a dramatic draw at La Dama de Noche

Juan Ramón Padilla Monday, 13 January 2025, 12:24

Marbella FC salvaged a vital point in their fight to stay clear of the Primera RFEF relegation zone after an extraordinary 3-3 draw against Alcorcón at La Dama de Noche on Sunday.

The home side overturned a three-goal deficit, with Dorian netting the equaliser in stoppage time, ensuring they maintain their two-point cushion over their rivals in the lower reaches of the table.

The match started disastrously for Marbella, with Alcorcón taking an early lead through Vladis in the eighth minute, assisted by Rayco. The same pair combined for a second goal minutes later, as Vladis struck from a tight angle.

Alcorcón, boasting an impressive recent away record with three consecutive wins, dominated the opening exchanges and looked poised to secure another victory.

Marbella, despite dominating possession and earning five corners in the first half, failed to create meaningful chances. Matters worsened when Yac Diori’s misplaced back pass found the net, gifting Alcorcón a 3-0 lead early in the second half.

Tactical shake-up

However, a tactical shake-up by Marbella coach Fran Beltrán sparked a spirited revival. Substitute Fornés ignited hope with a close-range finish in the 58th minute. With the game wide open, José Callejón's 83rd-minute header then set up a thrilling finale.

Eventually, in the dying seconds of the game, Dorian pounced in the box to seal a remarkable comeback, sending the home fans into raptures.

The draw leaves Marbella with 24 points, keeping them three clear of Alcorcón as the league reaches its halfway point.