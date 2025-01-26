Marbella FC slip into relegation zone for first time this season

Juan Ramón Padilla Marbella Sunday, 26 January 2025, 17:30 Compartir

Marbella FC have fallen into the relegation zone for the first time this season following a 2-1 home defeat to Hércules on Saturday. Despite the debut of new head coach Abel Segovia, familiar defensive frailties and a sluggish second-half performance sealed their fate.

The match began poorly for the hosts as Hércules capitalised on a defensive lapse in the ninth minute. A miscleared ball by Aitor Puñal eventually fell to Dani Romera, whose near-post cross was inadvertently turned into his own net by Marbella’s Yac Diori.

However, Marbella responded quickly, with Puñal heading in a José Callejón cross seven minutes later to level the score.

Neither side dominated for the remainder of the first half, but Hércules regained the lead just before the break. A well-struck left-footed shot from Antonio Aranda, following a prolonged passage of play originating from a corner, caught Marbella keeper Eric Puerto off guard.

In the second half, Marbella struggled to create meaningful opportunities, relying on sporadic flashes of individual quality from Ohemeng and Callejón. Hércules, however, looked more likely to add to their lead, with Romera coming close on two occasions, one of which stemmed from another defensive error by Diori.

New coach Segovia’s attempts to revitalise his side with substitutions proved ineffective as Hércules comfortably held on.

The loss marks Marbella’s fifth consecutive home match without a win, deepening the sense of crisis at the club. Segovia’s appointment has yet to yield positive results, leaving Marbella with an uphill battle to escape the relegation zone.