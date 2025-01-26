Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Puñal, left, after scoring Marbella's equaliser. Josele
Marbella FC slip into relegation zone for first time this season
Football

Marbella FC slip into relegation zone for first time this season

Defensive errors and a lacklustre second half condemned Marbella to a 2-1 loss to Hércules during Abel Segovia's first game in charge

Juan Ramón Padilla

Marbella

Sunday, 26 January 2025, 17:30

Marbella FC have fallen into the relegation zone for the first time this season following a 2-1 home defeat to Hércules on Saturday. Despite the debut of new head coach Abel Segovia, familiar defensive frailties and a sluggish second-half performance sealed their fate.

The match began poorly for the hosts as Hércules capitalised on a defensive lapse in the ninth minute. A miscleared ball by Aitor Puñal eventually fell to Dani Romera, whose near-post cross was inadvertently turned into his own net by Marbella’s Yac Diori.

However, Marbella responded quickly, with Puñal heading in a José Callejón cross seven minutes later to level the score.

Neither side dominated for the remainder of the first half, but Hércules regained the lead just before the break. A well-struck left-footed shot from Antonio Aranda, following a prolonged passage of play originating from a corner, caught Marbella keeper Eric Puerto off guard.

In the second half, Marbella struggled to create meaningful opportunities, relying on sporadic flashes of individual quality from Ohemeng and Callejón. Hércules, however, looked more likely to add to their lead, with Romera coming close on two occasions, one of which stemmed from another defensive error by Diori.

New coach Segovia’s attempts to revitalise his side with substitutions proved ineffective as Hércules comfortably held on.

The loss marks Marbella’s fifth consecutive home match without a win, deepening the sense of crisis at the club. Segovia’s appointment has yet to yield positive results, leaving Marbella with an uphill battle to escape the relegation zone.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Renovation of Las Presas pathway makes Fuengirola's green space more accessible
  2. 2 Thirty-five years discovering the wilds of Andalucía
  3. 3 Kika Magalhães: actress in LA and motor vehicle museum heiress in Malaga
  4. 4 Travel discounts end overnight as government loses key vote in Spain
  5. 5 'Essential' work in Benalmádena Pueblo progressing at a 'steady rate'
  6. 6 Vintage motors on display at Retro classic car show in Malaga
  7. 7 Danger, speed cameras
  8. 8 Marmalade: as British as it is Andalusian
  9. 9 Andalucía's talk of number of tourists turns to talk of quality and diversification at Fitur
  10. 10 Clever clever land

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Esta funcionalidad es exclusiva para suscriptores.

Comentar es una ventaja exclusiva para registrados

¿Ya eres registrado?

Inicia sesión
Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

surinenglish Marbella FC slip into relegation zone for first time this season