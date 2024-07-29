Marbella FC announce shock signing of José Callejón

The graphic released by the club to announce the signing.

Newly promoted Marbella FC made waves in the transfer market having announced the surprise signing of José Callejón.

Now 37, the forward arrives having had a stellar career at the top level, including winning La Liga with Real Madrid in 2012, two Coppa Italia titles with Napoli and a stint with the Spanish national team.

Callejón, who contributed significantly to Granada's promotion to La Liga in the 2022-2023 season with four goals in 44 matches, saw his playing time diminish last season, starting only eight games.

His contract with the club ended on 1 July following their relegation. Now, he has signed a one-year contract with Marbella who will be playing in Primera RFEF, Spain's third tier, this upcoming season.

The Costa del Sol club announced this high-profile signing, calling it “bombshell news”.

"He's a first-class signing for a first-class team," the club said, highlighting Callejón's extensive career.

The forward is celebrated as the highest-scoring Spaniard in Italian football history with 82 goals and has almost 700 professional matches under his belt.