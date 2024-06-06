Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

The 32-year-old Brazil midfielder poses with a Marbella shirt. Marbella FC
Manchester United’s Casemiro joins the Marbella CF board as a new shareholder
The Brazilian’s long-standing professional relationship with Best Of You, the agency that also manages the club, facilitated the move

Borja Gutiérrez

Malaga

Thursday, 6 June 2024, 07:15

Hours after celebrating their promotion back to Primera RFEF, Marbella FC announced a surprising addition to their executive team.

Brazil midfielder Casemiro, currently plying his trade with Manchester United, has been unveiled as a new shareholder and will join the club’s administrative council.

In the announcement, Casemiro, who is expected to continue his playing career in Saudi Arabia next season, expressed his affection for the town, saying, “My family and I have fallen in love with Marbella, and we want to be connected for life.”

This move has been facilitated by Casemiro’s long-standing professional relationship with Best Of You, the agency that has represented him ever since his 2013 move to Real Madrid, where won five Champions League titles. The agency also manages Marbella.

“We know we have a lot of work ahead because one day we want to play in the elite of Spanish football. Let’s dream big. Go Marbella!” he said, hinting at further investments further down the line.

