Here's how you can win a unique overnight stay at Malaga CF's La Rosaleda stadium

A sunset over La Rosaleda stadium. Salvador Salas
Here&#039;s how you can win a unique overnight stay at Malaga CF&#039;s La Rosaleda stadium
Football

The experience will include a warm welcome, a private tour of the stadium and a special dinner in the team’s hospitality area. The winners will then be accommodated in a room designed by Zoco Home, featuring stunning views of the pitch

Nacho Carmona

Malaga

Monday, 21 October 2024, 16:53

In an unprecedented initiative, Malaga CF are giving two lucky football fans the chance to spend the night at La Rosaleda, the club's stadium.

The overnight experience, scheduled for Friday 1 November, includes a warm welcome, a private tour of the stadium and a special dinner in the team’s hospitality area. The winners will then stay in a room designed by Zoco Home, featuring stunning views of the pitch.

Johanna Weckstrom, founder of Zoco Home, expressed excitement about the collaboration, saying: “This initiative is a perfect example of how we want to merge our passion for interior design with unforgettable moments in iconic places.”

Club director Kike Pérez added: “La Rosaleda is the home of all Malaga fans; experiencing its magic at night will be unforgettable.”

To enter, fans must follow both the @malagacf and @zocohome Instagram pages, tag the name of the person with whom you'd like to share the experience on this publication, and fill out this registration form by 10am this Friday.

Entries made by club members and season ticket holders will count twice.

The winner will be announced during the half-time break of the Malaga-Eibar match on Saturday.

