Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Juande and Genaro shared captain's duties. Migue Fernández
Two Malaga CF promotion heroes announce their departure from the club
Football

Two Malaga CF promotion heroes announce their departure from the club

Juande and Genaro, who have both frequently worn the captain's armband, won't be renewing their contracts

Pedro Luis Alonso

Malaga

Monday, 1 July 2024, 14:59

Opciones para compartir

Two mainstays in the Malaga CF team in the past few years have confirmed their departure from the club after the expiry of their contracts on 30 June.

Juande and Genaro, both in the side's leadership group having shared captain's duties in the past campaign, won't be part of Sergio Pellicer's squad as they navigate life back in the second tier after promotion.

Juande, a centre-back from Cordoba, has signed a three-year deal with fellow Segunda side Tenerife. Having joined the Malaga Academy in 2018 aged 15, Juande progressed swiftly through the ranks, making his first-team debut on 14 January 2020 under Pellicer during his first spell.

Since then, he has made 121 appearances, despite struggling with muscle injuries in recent seasons. "His impact will forever be etched in this club," the club wrote in their farewell message.

Genaro, meanwhile, a versatile player from Seville, exits after three seasons, having played 88 matches since joining from Mirandés in 2021. Known for his tenacity, Genaro contributed seven goals and one assist from central midfield. His next destination remains uncertain, but a move to another Segunda is likely.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Expansion plan for old Puerto Banús bullring gets green light
  2. 2 Association to protect community homeowners is born on the Costa del Sol
  3. 3 Single-person households will be most common in Malaga province by 2039
  4. 4 Renowned bands and DJs to perform at five-night Fiesta Marbella festival
  5. 5 Costa del Sol town creates almost 6,000 free parking spaces for peak summer holiday season
  6. 6 Julian's Books in Fuengirola, founded by an American journalist, closes after 58 years
  7. 7 Eight-year-old British skater heads to world championships
  8. 8 Costa del Sol's 'treasure cave' marks 50 years since it opened to visitors
  9. 9 It's the Final Countdown to the Weekend Beach festival as it gets ready for Europe
  10. 10

    Opening a restaurant?

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad