Two Malaga CF promotion heroes announce their departure from the club

Two mainstays in the Malaga CF team in the past few years have confirmed their departure from the club after the expiry of their contracts on 30 June.

Juande and Genaro, both in the side's leadership group having shared captain's duties in the past campaign, won't be part of Sergio Pellicer's squad as they navigate life back in the second tier after promotion.

Juande, a centre-back from Cordoba, has signed a three-year deal with fellow Segunda side Tenerife. Having joined the Malaga Academy in 2018 aged 15, Juande progressed swiftly through the ranks, making his first-team debut on 14 January 2020 under Pellicer during his first spell.

Since then, he has made 121 appearances, despite struggling with muscle injuries in recent seasons. "His impact will forever be etched in this club," the club wrote in their farewell message.

Genaro, meanwhile, a versatile player from Seville, exits after three seasons, having played 88 matches since joining from Mirandés in 2021. Known for his tenacity, Genaro contributed seven goals and one assist from central midfield. His next destination remains uncertain, but a move to another Segunda is likely.