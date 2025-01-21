Stoppage-time strike sinks Malaga CF in thrilling match

Daryl Finch Malaga Tuesday, 21 January 2025, 08:27 Compartir

After a topsy-turvy encounter in Burgos on Monday night, Malaga CF ultimately endured late heartbreak, conceding a stoppage-time goal to fall 3-2 to Mirandés in a dramatic encounter.

With no hint of what was to come, the match began cautiously, with both teams showing tactical discipline and creating few chances in the early exchanges.

Eventually, Malaga were the first to threaten, with a strike on the half-volley from Carlos Puga hitting the post after a clever low pass from Dioni across the penalty area.

Then, five minutes before the break, the visitors finally did break the deadlock as Dioni, showing good footwork on the left once again, picked out Manu Molina whose first-time effort rippled the back of the net and gave the visitors a deserved lead.

Shift in momentum

However, the second half brought a huge change in momentum. Mirandés capitalised on a lapse in Malaga’s defence, when Izeta, set through on goal by a through pass, was upended by keeper Alfonso Herrero to earn a penalty. Up stepped Joaquín Panichelli to level the scores, sending the keeper the wrong way.

Then, just four minutes later, Jon Gorrotxategi struck from just inside the area from a neat cutback, completing a rapid turnaround and leaving Malaga trailling 2-1.

Despite the setback, Malaga responded positively. Substitute David Larrubia equalised with a composed finish from six yards out after a series of ricochets in the penalty area, reinvigorating the side as they pushed for a winner.

Late strike

Sergio Pellicer's side created several promising chances in the final stages, with Larrubia at the heart of their attacks, but they were unable to convert.

The decisive moment then came in the third minute of stoppage time. Mirandés launched a swift counter-attack, and Joel Roca latched onto Panichelli’s low pass from the right to slot home the winner from close range, sealing victory for the home side and handing Malaga their first defeat in four matches.

The result keeps Malaga in mid-table with a comfortable 10-point buffer above the relegation zone in Segunda but leaves the team and their fans disappointed after an evenly matched battle.

While they remain well clear of the relegation fight, they will look to bounce back when they host Racing Santander at La Rosaleda on Sunday evening (6.30pm kick-off).