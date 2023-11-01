Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Malaga players celebrate Dani Lorenzo's decisive penalty. Agencia LOF
Malaga CF scrape through Copa del Rey first round on penalties
Keeper Carlos López was the hero after a goalless 120 minutes, saving two penalties in the shootout against minnows Barakaldo

Daryl Finch

Daryl Finch

Wednesday, 1 November 2023, 23:37

Malaga CF are through to the second round of the Copa del Rey, but they made hard work of it against minnows Barakaldo this Wednesday evening (1 November).

The hosts from Biscay came into the game on the back of 46 games without defeat, and they put up a good fight against a much-changed Malaga side.

That said, Malaga nonetheless looked the more accomplished team, albeit without creating too many chances.

Their opponents from Segunda RFEF grew into the game at the start of the second half, but likewise couldn't find the breakthrough.

Eventually, extra time was needed. And although Malaga brought on reinforcements in the shape of David Larrubia, Juanpe, Roberto and Dioni, the match went to penalties.

Shootout hero

Just when it looked like the Blue and Whites would be exiting the competition at the hands of lower-league opposition once more after Dioni's penalty miss, stand-in keeper Carlos López made himself the hero, with back-to-back stops against Artetxe and Unai Vélez, setting up Dani Lorenzo to secure victory with Malaga's fifth spot-kick.

Carlos López makes a crucial penalty stop.
Carlos López makes a crucial penalty stop. Agencia LOF

Next up for Malaga is a return to league action as Cordoba visit La Rosaleda on Sunday evening (kick-off 8pm).

