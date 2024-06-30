Malaga CF promotion heroes to get just a three-week break before start of pre-season training

One of the first pre-season sessions prior to the last campaign.

Pedro Luis Alonso Malaga Sunday, 30 June 2024, 07:10

The promotion party has only just finished, but it's not long until the Malaga CF players and staff are expected back for work. The squad will return for pre-season training on Monday 15 July, starting with physical assessments for the players.

This marks a much shorter summer break than usual, with the players enjoying only three weeks of holidays following the side's Primera RFEF play-off final win.

The shortened break results from the extended play-off schedule throughout June, with the team’s season officially ending on 22 June. This leaves the players with just enough time to recover before returning to preparations for the upcoming season in the second tier.

Malaga's first official match back in Segunda is pencilled in for Saturday 17 August at 5pm, away against Racing de Ferrol, just 32 days after the players' return.