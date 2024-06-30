Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
One of the first pre-season sessions prior to the last campaign. Josele
Malaga CF promotion heroes to get just a three-week break before start of pre-season training
Football

Malaga CF promotion heroes to get just a three-week break before start of pre-season training

The team's first official match back in Segunda is pencilled in for Saturday 17 August at 5pm

Pedro Luis Alonso

Malaga

Sunday, 30 June 2024, 07:10

Opciones para compartir

The promotion party has only just finished, but it's not long until the Malaga CF players and staff are expected back for work. The squad will return for pre-season training on Monday 15 July, starting with physical assessments for the players.

This marks a much shorter summer break than usual, with the players enjoying only three weeks of holidays following the side's Primera RFEF play-off final win.

The shortened break results from the extended play-off schedule throughout June, with the team’s season officially ending on 22 June. This leaves the players with just enough time to recover before returning to preparations for the upcoming season in the second tier.

Malaga's first official match back in Segunda is pencilled in for Saturday 17 August at 5pm, away against Racing de Ferrol, just 32 days after the players' return.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Costa del Sol town creates almost 6,000 free parking spaces for peak summer holiday season
  2. 2 Expansion plan for old Puerto Banús bullring gets green light
  3. 3 Association to protect community homeowners is born on the Costa del Sol
  4. 4 Julian's Books in Fuengirola, founded by an American journalist, closes after 58 years
  5. 5 'We expect to find around 100 bodies of victims of the Franco dictatorship'
  6. 6 Claus, a refugee in Malaga city: 'I arrived in 2019 from Guatemala and now have two cake shops'
  7. 7

    Traffic violations are rife in Malaga
  8. 8 Mochi Café: a Japanese-inspired signature coffee shop
  9. 9 These are three of the towns on the Costa del Sol where you can do yoga and Pilates on the beach
  10. 10 Mijas beach patrols stepped up with police officers on electric bikes

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad