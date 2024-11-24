Malaga CF dominate but fail to sink leaders in thrilling stalemate

Malaga CF put in one of their best performances of the season so far as they held league leaders Racing Santander to a 0-0 draw in front of a near-capacity crowd at La Rosaleda on Saturday night.

However, despite dominating the match and creating numerous clear-cut opportunities, the home side fell short of delivering a decisive blow against the runaway leaders.

The hosts combined relentless pressing with sustained offensive momentum, effectively nullifying Racing's usually dominant midfield and earning a standing ovation from the home faithful in the process. However, an inspired display from Racing goalkeeper Jokin Ezkieta thwarted their best attempts.

Forwards Yanis Rahmani, Roko Baturina and Julen Lobete each came agonisingly close to breaking the deadlock in the first half, with Rahmani's one-on-one and Lobete’s close-range strike typifying the side's struggle to find the net.

Manu Molina, too, had two early chances to open the scoring but failed to convert.

The second half continued at a frenetic pace. Substitute Dioni injected fresh energy into Malaga’s attack but he couldn't outsmart Ezkieta either. Antoñito also had two late attempts, narrowly missing the target.

Racing, on the other hand, struggled to impose their style but remained dangerous on counterattacks, with former Malaga winger Lago Júnior testing keeper Alfonso Herrero in the dying minutes.

The result keeps Malaga in mid-table, having now held two top teams to draws in consecutive weeks. Racing, meanwhile, saw their 100 per cent away record ended but remain clear at the summit.

Malaga coach Sergio Pellicer praised his team’s effort post-match, saying, “We played with ambition and heart, but football can be cruel. This performance shows we’re on the right path.”

His side will be in action again very soon, with their rearranged trip to Levante taking place on Wednesday (7pm).