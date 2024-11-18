Heroic Malaga CF defy the odds in Zaragoza stalemate

Daryl Finch Malaga Monday, 18 November 2024, 13:40

Malaga CF showcased remarkable resilience and determination as they secured a goalless draw against Real Zaragoza at La Romareda on Sunday night, despite playing much of the match with ten men.

The contentious dismissal of Kevin midway through the first half put Sergio Pellicer’s side under immense pressure. Referee Salvador Lax Franco sparked controversy after the Malaga winger seemed to come off worse in a robust, albeit 50-50 challenge that the Zaragoza man won. VAR intervened, urging Franco to review the incident, but the referee upheld his decision to the surprise of most neutrals.

Before the red card, Malaga dominated proceedings, controlling possession and creating the game’s best chances. Goalkeeper Alfonso Herrero denied an early effort from Zaragoza’s Ager Aketxe, while Malaga’s attacking intent shone through with close calls from Alex Larrubia and Manu Molina.

Larrubia, in particular, impressed with a solo run and a precise shot that required a fine save onto the post from Zaragoza keeper Gaëtan Poussin.

Defensive solidity

Then, the dismissal ten minutes before half time forced Pellicer to adjust his tactics, with a switch to an emphasis on defensive solidity while maintaining a threat on the counter. And it worked.

Despite this setback, Malaga held their own against a Zaragoza team that failed to capitalise on their numerical advantage, with Herrero delivering a standout performance between the sticks for the visitors.

While Zaragoza gradually increased the pressure in the second half, the away team continued to pose an occasional threat but, in the end, as the final whistle blew, Malaga celebrated a hard-earned point that firmed up their mid-table league position ahead of a challenging run of fixtures.

'We never stopped fighting'

"We never stopped fighting. We suffered, but the team defended with incredible heart and discipline—that’s a hallmark of ours. I leave with the feeling that, eleven against eleven, it would have been a much more open game," said Pellicer in his post-match press conference.

Speaking about the red card, he added: "We don’t think it was a foul, but I haven’t had the chance to see it yet. Kevin told me he didn’t go in forcefully and had no intention of causing harm. We can’t make a judgement, but it’s clear this was a decision that changed the course of the match. Even with ten men, we saw a strong Malaga. The gladiators were out there. We’re a very united team."

Up next for Pellicer's side is a home fixture against Racing Santander on Saturday (kick-off 9pm).