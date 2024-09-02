Malaga CF complete epic comeback 2-1 victory against Albacete with just ten men Being one man down didn't stop the Blue and Whites as they secured their first win since being newly promoted to the Segunda División in dramatic fashion

Pedro Luis Alonso Malaga Monday, 2 September 2024, 09:37

Malaga CF came from a goal down to defeat Albacete 2-1 in front of more than 25,000 home fans on Saturday night for the Blue and Whites' first victory since being newly promoted to the Segunda División.

The 25,894 excited home fans who poured into La Rosaleda on 30 August for the third match of the new season quickly fell silent when Albacete scored in the 11th minute. The visitors' attack took advantage of a poor clearance by Alfonso Herrero, recovered the ball and with four attackers against two Malaga CF defenders, created the first scoring chance of the match. Juan Carlos Lazo hit the back of the net with a low ball at the far right post.

Malaga CF equalised almost immediately, and was just the first sign of further drama to follow. In the 14th minute Dioni Villalba backed up last week's equaliser and scored again for the Blue and Whites. The attack started from a brilliant long back pass, to Antoñito Cordero's half-turn to Dioni, who burst in behind Ros and beat the Albacete goalkeeper.

However the task became tougher for Malaga CF when they went down to 10 men in the 36th minute after Álex Pastor was shown a straight red. The defender was sent straight off after he went in with his studs to try and steal the ball from Albacete's Javi Rueda.

Despite being one man less, Malaga CF came out straight on the attack to start the second half. But the visitors almost spoiled the party in the 52nd minute when they were awarded a penalty. Alberto Quiles took the penalty and attempted a chip shot but it sailed straight into the goalkeeper's arms.

The home crowd, well and truly on their feet and willing their team forward spurred the players on and Malaga CF continued to attack, desperate to complete a comeback victory. Their prayers were answered and almost on the final whistle when just seconds before the end of the game, Malaga CF was awarded a penalty.

Three points was riding on Antonio Cordero, who walked up to the penalty spot and converted it at the near post, sending the home fans wild and Malaga CF to sixth place on the league table.

Malaga CF will play Córdoba away next Saturday 7 September at 9pm.