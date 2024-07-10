Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Roberto celebrates one of his 20 goals for Malaga last season. SUR
Malaga CF&#039;s star striker Roberto completes Portugal move
Football

Malaga CF's star striker Roberto completes Portugal move

The club must now find a replacement for their top scorer last season as they earned promotion back to Segunda

Antonio Góngora

Malaga

Wednesday, 10 July 2024, 00:15

Opciones para compartir

The summer has got off to the worst possible start for Malaga CF with star striker Roberto completing a move to Portuguese side Sporting de Braga this week, where he will compete for European honours.

The club, bolstered by Qatari investment, is strengthening its playing squad in order to mount a stronger challenge against Portugal's established elite.

A product of Malaga’s youth academy, Roberto had just one year left on his contract, prompting the club to enter into talks over a contract extension.

However, as previously announced by sporting director Loren Juarros, the player's representatives refused to negotiate with Malaga and only courted interest from elsewhere.

Three million euros

The deal agreed with Braga sees Malaga receive 1.8 million euros up front for the forward, plus a further 1.2 million in variables. Additionally, the club also inserted a 10 per cent sell-on clause in the deal.

But despite the much-needed cash injection, the sale leaves Malaga without their top scorer, who netted 20 goals last season.

As a result, coach Sergio Pellicer now faces yet another rebuild. The squad has already lost David Ferreiro, Javier Avilés, Juande and Genaro, and with preseason starting in less than a week, the club is yet to secure any new signings.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Iconic Costa del Sol festival attracts estimated 75,000 music fans
  2. 2 These are some of the holiday resorts on the Costa del Sol where parking should be easier this summer
  3. 3 Mijas hopes free parking area will ease problems until construction of new facility begins
  4. 4 Costa del Sol's American community celebrates independence with 'unforgettable day'
  5. 5 Town halls on the eastern stretch of the Costa del Sol determined not to miss the train
  6. 6 The Costa del Sol's first Glamping Resort arrives
  7. 7 The rebirth of an icon: The Best Tritón hotel in Benalmádena Costa
  8. 8 Lucky escape for Malaga workers after pick-up truck overturns on mountain road
  9. 9 Malaga village honours local American independence hero
  10. 10 Ortigueira: The summer epicentre of Celtic culture... in the north of Spain

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad