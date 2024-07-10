Malaga CF's star striker Roberto completes Portugal move

Roberto celebrates one of his 20 goals for Malaga last season.

The summer has got off to the worst possible start for Malaga CF with star striker Roberto completing a move to Portuguese side Sporting de Braga this week, where he will compete for European honours.

The club, bolstered by Qatari investment, is strengthening its playing squad in order to mount a stronger challenge against Portugal's established elite.

A product of Malaga’s youth academy, Roberto had just one year left on his contract, prompting the club to enter into talks over a contract extension.

However, as previously announced by sporting director Loren Juarros, the player's representatives refused to negotiate with Malaga and only courted interest from elsewhere.

Three million euros

The deal agreed with Braga sees Malaga receive 1.8 million euros up front for the forward, plus a further 1.2 million in variables. Additionally, the club also inserted a 10 per cent sell-on clause in the deal.

But despite the much-needed cash injection, the sale leaves Malaga without their top scorer, who netted 20 goals last season.

As a result, coach Sergio Pellicer now faces yet another rebuild. The squad has already lost David Ferreiro, Javier Avilés, Juande and Genaro, and with preseason starting in less than a week, the club is yet to secure any new signings.