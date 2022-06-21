Malaga CF complete first signing of the summer Goalkeeper Manolo Reina will give the Blue and Whites some much-needed experience and has just under 300 league games under his belt

Malaga CF have made their first official signing of the summer and the upcoming season with Manolo Reina, a 37-year-old goalkeeper who has put pen to paper on a deal running until 2024.

Reina has a long career behind him, and with it a lot of experience. He has played close to 500 official matches, the most relevant being the 297 games in the Spanish leagues (84 in the first division and 213 in the second tier).

Moreover, he has been part of five promotion campaigns: three with Mallorca, where he went from the third division to the first; with Levante to the top tier in 2010 and with Gimnastic to the second division in 2015.

The transfer, which was an open secret, means that Reina returns to his boyhood club fifteen years after leaving, as he spent his formative years as a player in the club's youth system.

Reina played for Malaga's B team in the second tier for three seasons before going on to make his full debut with the first team in March 2006, in a goalless draw against Valencia.