How will Malaga CF celebrate promotion back to Segunda?: This is the packed programme and route for today

Fans welcome the Malaga CF squad back to the city this Sunday morning.

Pedro Luis Alonso / Borja Gutiérrez Malaga Sunday, 23 June 2024

Malaga CF will celebrate promotion to the Segunda second division this Sunday (23 June) with a packed programme of events in a city that has erupted in jubilation following one of the most agonising achievements in the club's history.

The team arrived back at Malaga Airport at three o'clock this morning, where a warm reception greeted the players and coaching staff. After a short rest, the programme of celebrations will begin this Sunday afternoon.

The Malaga CF squad arrives back at Malaga Airport this Sunday morning. SUR

Firstly, the team will depart in an open-top bus from La Rosaleda stadium (5.45pm) to the Church of San Pablo to visit the Cautivo, at around 6pm. All times are provisional and subject to change.

They will then go to the Diputación de Málaga provincial authority headquarters (Avenida de Pacífico), at 7pm and, later, to Malaga City Hall, where they will go out onto the balcony of the council building at 7.45pm.

At 8.45pm, the squad will pay a visit to the patron saint of sport, the Divina Pastora, in Capuchinos, where each season begins with a floral offering at the shrine.

Finally, to round off the day, there will be a team dinner.