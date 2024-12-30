Future of two key Malaga CF players still up in the air as winter transfer window approaches

Winger Antoñito with the ball during the recent clash against Sporting in Gijón.

Antonio Góngora Malaga Monday, 30 December 2024, 16:38

Malaga CF are making slow progress in their attempts to secure the futures of two key players, Antoñito Cordero and Kevin Medina.

Antoñito, whose current deal expires in June, has been in talks with the club after months of stalled communication. Recent negotiations have been more fluid, but a resolution is far from certain.

The club is keen to extend Antoñito’s contract for four years, though his representatives, led by agent Pini Zahavi, are reportedly leaning towards a shorter, three-year deal.

Another sticking point is the player’s release clause. Antoñito’s camp initially proposed a two-million-euro figure, but Malaga are pushing for a higher amount to ensure they are well-compensated should the winger be sold.

Financial terms are also a source of contention. Sources close to the player say he expects to be the highest-paid member of the squad. Club officials have expressed a willingness to meet this demand, but an agreement has yet to be finalised.

Talks stalled

Meanwhile, Kevin Medina’s situation is even more precarious. Talks to extend his contract, also ending in June, have stalled entirely following a change in his representation earlier this year. While a preliminary agreement was reportedly in place, the new agents have taken a different approach, forcing negotiations back to square one.

With Kevin now free to negotiate with other clubs, the 23-year-old winger has reiterated his desire to stay at Malaga, calling it his “home”. The club shares this sentiment, but with interest growing from other teams, particularly in the same division, time is running out.

But, for now, the club’s sporting director Loren Juarros is juggling multiple priorities ahead of the January window.

Outgoings possible

At present, Malaga are evaluating their squad. The main priority is a new striker, but any addition would require creating space in the 25-man squad.

Sergio Castel, who has had limited involvement, appears the most likely to depart from the forward line.

Young defenders Moussa and Murillo could also leave on loan to gain playing time. Midfielder Haitam, nearing a return from injury, might also benefit from a temporary move to regain match fitness.

Club sources suggest that while no immediate exits are expected, activity could ramp up closer to the window’s closure.