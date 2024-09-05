'Atmosphere at La Rosaleda is like Champions league': Malaga CF's new signing thrilled to travel south The midfielder, who's no stranger to the club after already enjoying a stint with the Blue and Whites three years ago, says he's glad to be back

Jorge Garrido Malaga Thursday, 5 September 2024, 10:57 | Updated 11:29h. Opciones para compartir Copiar enlace

WhatsApp

Facebook

X (antes Twitter)

LinkedIn

Telegram

Threads

Yanis Rahmani will join Malaga CF's midfield after the left winger became the club's sixth signing of the summer transfer window this week.

The Frenchman is no stranger to La Rosaleda after enjoying a stint with the Andalusian club in 2021 on loan. He had his best year as a player, scoring five goals and creating five assists in 39 games in the Segunda División at the time.

Now, the 29-year-old - who joins the Blue and Whites from Basque club SD Eibar - is being called upon as a summer reinforcement following injuries to Kevin Medina and Julen Lobete, who will be out of action for the next three or four months.

"The signing has been quite a surprise, I did not expect that I was going to leave Eibar," Rahmani said. "I had other options on the table, but I always wanted to return to Malaga. In the winter transfer market of my second year with Eibar there were talks to return, but I started to get match time at Eibar and in the end it didn't happen. But now everything has come together and I'm very happy to be back."

Rahmani said he is prepared to work and earn his place in the Malaga CF squad, fresh off its first win last weekend since being newly promoted to the Segunda División. "Malaga is a winning team. There are players who have had a great year. I do not know what performance I will give, but I can assure that I will work harder than ever to try to show my qualities," he said.

When asked about the difference in arriving to play for Malaga CF this season compared to 2021, Rahmani pointed out the electric atmosphere at La Rosaleda. "I had to play here without a crowd because of Covid-19. It is a fact: the atmosphere at La Rosaleda is not that of the Segunda División. It is closer to the Champions League than anything else, it is spectacular."

Malaga CF will play Córdoba away on Saturday 7 September at 9pm.