Al-Thani family and five former Malaga CF executives prosecuted over financial irregularities

Antonio Góngora Friday, 9 February 2024, 16:33

Malaga CF majority owner Sheikh Abdullah Al-Thani, several members of his family and several former club executives are to be prosecuted for a series of offences after a four-year investigation into the club's financial mismanagement was finally concluded this week.

As a result of the probe, the Al-Thani family, plus Moayad Shatat, Vicente Casado, Manuel Novo, Joaquín Jofre and Roberto Cano, are all to be prosecuted in connection with embezzlement, mismanagement and imposing abusive agreements.

This development comes after various financial transactions involving club funds were carefully scrutinised.

Personal enrichment

The investigation found evidence of systematic misuse of club funds from 2012 to 2019 by Al-Thani and the former executives for personal enrichment. Specific allegations include the purchase of luxury cars, the transfer of club funds to private accounts, rental expenses for properties in Malaga city, Benalmádena and Benahavís, and the purchase of further shares in the football club to benefit Al-Thani's companies.

Additionally, the investigation has brought to light unpaid advertising contracts and the exorbitant salaries drawn by board members, including family members of Al-Thani.

Prosecutors and involved parties have been given a ten-day window to formulate their accusations or request the dismissal of the case, underlining the gravity of the allegations.