Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Sheikh Al-Thani (centre), alongside Moayad Shatat (left) during a Malaga game. ÑITO SALAS
Al-Thani family and five former Malaga CF executives prosecuted over financial irregularities
Malaga CF

Al-Thani family and five former Malaga CF executives prosecuted over financial irregularities

A four-year investigation has found evidence of systematic misuse of club funds for personal enrichment from 2012 to 2019

Antonio Góngora

Friday, 9 February 2024, 16:33

Compartir

Malaga CF majority owner Sheikh Abdullah Al-Thani, several members of his family and several former club executives are to be prosecuted for a series of offences after a four-year investigation into the club's financial mismanagement was finally concluded this week.

As a result of the probe, the Al-Thani family, plus Moayad Shatat, Vicente Casado, Manuel Novo, Joaquín Jofre and Roberto Cano, are all to be prosecuted in connection with embezzlement, mismanagement and imposing abusive agreements.

This development comes after various financial transactions involving club funds were carefully scrutinised.

Personal enrichment

The investigation found evidence of systematic misuse of club funds from 2012 to 2019 by Al-Thani and the former executives for personal enrichment. Specific allegations include the purchase of luxury cars, the transfer of club funds to private accounts, rental expenses for properties in Malaga city, Benalmádena and Benahavís, and the purchase of further shares in the football club to benefit Al-Thani's companies.

Additionally, the investigation has brought to light unpaid advertising contracts and the exorbitant salaries drawn by board members, including family members of Al-Thani.

Prosecutors and involved parties have been given a ten-day window to formulate their accusations or request the dismissal of the case, underlining the gravity of the allegations.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Arrival of storm Karlotta set to bring welcome downpours of heavy rain to Malaga province and parts of the Costa del Sol
  2. 2 Another tense night in Malaga province as farmers block supermarket distribution depots and a motorway
  3. 3 Just how many illegal wells are there irrigating subtropical fruit plantations in the Axarquía?
  4. 4 Malaga plans to reopen old wells as emergency measure to combat drought crisis
  5. 5 Tense night during farmers' protest in Malaga province as lorry set on fire and police charge at demonstrators
  6. 6 Fuengirola claims rise in tourist office visits in January signals 'long-awaited deseasonalisation of tourism'
  7. 7 Feathers and fantasy as carnival fun continues
  8. 8 'He knows how to steal to avoid going to prison': Ronda traders furious as same person commits 17 alleged thefts in a month
  9. 9 Soulful Jamaican romance music to serenade St Valentine lovers
  10. 10 Malaga Airport puts 20 of its 31 retail spaces up for grabs with local brands being encouraged to bid

Publicidad

Te puede interesar

Publicidad

Publicidad

Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad