Malaga tennis star announces new coaching team in bid to rediscover best form

Pedro Luis Alonso Malaga Saturday, 14 December 2024, 18:27

Malaga-born Alejandro Davidovich has announced Félix Mantilla and David Sánchez as his new coaching team for the 2025 season. This comes as he aims to rediscover his best form following a challenging 2024 that saw his ATP ranking drop from the top 25 to 61.

Mantilla, a former top-10 player and clay-court specialist, and Sánchez, an ex-world No. 41 with two ATP titles, replace Fernando Verdasco, whose brief tenure ended this autumn. Verdasco had taken over from Jorge Aguirre, Davidovich’s long-time coach, earlier this year in what was described as a difficult split.

Davidovich, who now resides in Monte Carlo, hopes the duo’s elite experience will be pivotal. Mantilla boasts a strong coaching CV, having worked with players such as Roberto Bautista Agut and Lucas Pouille. Sánchez, meanwhile, has coached several players, including Pablo Andújar and Yevgeny Donskoy, and was already seen supporting Davidovich at tournaments late in 2024.

The 25-year-old will start the new season at the ATP 250 event in Hong Kong on 30 December, followed by tournaments in Adelaide and the Australian Open. With few ranking points to defend, Davidovich’s immediate goal is to improve his ranking to secure easier draws and direct entry into main events. His current position means he may need to qualify for Adelaide.

The collaboration marks a crucial chapter for Davidovich, whose talent has earned him praise but who struggled for consistency last season. His new team will hope to guide him back into the world’s elite.