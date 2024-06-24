Malaga rower clinches fifth European title

Marina Rivas Malaga Monday, 24 June 2024, 14:27 Opciones para compartir Copiar enlace

Malaga rower Adrián Miramón secured his fifth European title in the beach sprint discipline at the continental rowing championship in Brzezno, Poland, on Sunday.

Despite challenging weather conditions and tough competition, Miramón demonstrated his dominance, adding this victory to his impressive tally of seven international titles.

The competition, held over two days, saw Miramón excel in the time trials on Saturday, where he secured the best time, eight seconds ahead of his closest competitor. This performance granted him a direct pass to the knockout rounds held on Sunday.

There, Miramón faced and defeated several strong contenders: Sweden's Dennis Gustavsson in the round of 16, Poland’s Adam Bujnowski in the quarter-finals, and Lithuania’s Zygimantas Galisanskis in a challenging semi-final with a time of 2:39.35.

He ultimately bested Portugal’s Gonçalo Delgado in the final, clocking in at 2:46.15, nine seconds faster than his opponent.

This European gold marks the first major achievement of Miramón’s season, with his next target being the World Coastal Rowing Championship in Genoa, Italy, in September.

Reflecting on his triumph, Miramón said, "It's been a difficult year, with a knee injury and other physical issues. I'm very happy to see things are working out now because I've been training very hard."