Malaga padel star Bea González secures third tournament victory with new partner

González and Brea celebrate their win at the PadelOne Arena on Sunday.

Marina Rivas Malaga

Malaga's Bea González, and Argentinian partner Delfi Brea, made the perfect return after the summer break, coming out as champions of the inaugural Finland Open 1000, hosted at the PadelOne Arena in Nokia.

Making a last-minute return from injury, the pair seized the opportunity and didn't even concede a set, winning all their matches in straight sets, including the final from which they emerged victorious 6-4, 6-1 after a challenging match against Ale Salazar and Sofía Araújo.

In the first set on Sunday, González-Brea broke the deadlock to turn a 4-4 tie into a 6-4 victory. They continued with unwavering energy in the second set, dominating the net and targeting the corners to make their shots difficult to return.

Such was their performance that Araújo-Salazar managed to win just one game in the entire second set.

Bea González, at just 21 years old, has already spent over five years competing at the highest level of international padel. This year, she's enjoying her best season yet, ranking fifth in the world and forming part of the third-ranked pair.

Together, they have now won three tournaments.