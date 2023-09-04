Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
González and Brea celebrate their win at the PadelOne Arena on Sunday. WPT
Malaga padel star Bea González secures third tournament victory with new partner
Padel

Malaga padel star Bea González secures third tournament victory with new partner

The 21-year-old, alongside partner Delfi Brea, triumphed in just two sets in the final of the Finland Open 1000 against Ale Salazar and Sofía Araújo

Marina Rivas

Malaga

Monday, 4 September 2023, 18:34

Compartir

Malaga's Bea González, and Argentinian partner Delfi Brea, made the perfect return after the summer break, coming out as champions of the inaugural Finland Open 1000, hosted at the PadelOne Arena in Nokia.

Making a last-minute return from injury, the pair seized the opportunity and didn't even concede a set, winning all their matches in straight sets, including the final from which they emerged victorious 6-4, 6-1 after a challenging match against Ale Salazar and Sofía Araújo.

In the first set on Sunday, González-Brea broke the deadlock to turn a 4-4 tie into a 6-4 victory. They continued with unwavering energy in the second set, dominating the net and targeting the corners to make their shots difficult to return.

Such was their performance that Araújo-Salazar managed to win just one game in the entire second set.

Bea González, at just 21 years old, has already spent over five years competing at the highest level of international padel. This year, she's enjoying her best season yet, ranking fifth in the world and forming part of the third-ranked pair.

Together, they have now won three tournaments.

Publicidad

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 More than 110,000 music fans enjoy incident-free Cala Mijas festival as dates are revealed for 2024 event
  2. 2 Households in Spain are shopping less at the supermarket than a year ago, but spending 11% more
  3. 3 In pictures and video: storm smashes into central Spain leaving several people dead and missing
  4. 4 Spain's DGT rolls out new road signs and this is what they mean
  5. 5 Last-minute winner brings the joy back to La Rosaleda
  6. 6 Hotels warn that start of Spain's subsidised holiday scheme for pensioners could be delayed by at least three months
  7. 7 These are the five most common security errors made by people on the internet in Spain and this is how to prevent them
  8. 8 Spain prematurely dumped out of the FIBA Basketball World Cup
  9. 9 Town hall criticised after gifting alcohol to men and a washcloth to women in a village in the Alpujarras
  10. 10 Spain's acting PM Pedro Sánchez enjoys one of his favourite bands at Cala Mijas festival

Publicidad

Espacios grises
Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad