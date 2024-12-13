Malaga CF embroiled in scandal as playoff final referee is accused of match fixing

I. Asenjo / J. Garrido Madrid Friday, 13 December 2024, 10:28

Malaga CF find themselves at the centre of a historic legal case that has erupted in Spanish football, with Gimnàstic de Tarragona filing a lawsuit against referee Eder Mallo Fernández. The referee oversaw the playoff final second leg last June, which saw Malaga secure promotion to Segunda.

Nàstic's complaint, lodged half a year later, accuses Mallo of falsifying the match report and deliberately favouring Malaga to secure his own promotion to the Segunda referee list, significantly increasing his salary. The Catalan club has submitted a report from private detectives and analysis by former referee Xavier Estrada Fernández, identifying 13 alleged errors against Nàstic during the game.

Malaga, who triumphed with a 124th-minute equaliser, strongly deny the claims. Club director Kike Pérez described the accusations as an attempt to tarnish a "historic achievement" and vowed to defend the club's integrity.

The Royal Spanish Football Federation has yet to comment on the allegations, which include claims of prior collusion and threats of post-match violence.