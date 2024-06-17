Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

The Malaga pair as they entered the court. Premier Padel
Malaga duo come up short in Bordeaux Premier Padel Final
Malaga duo come up short in Bordeaux Premier Padel Final

Momo González and Álex Ruiz fell at the final hurdle as they chase their first title together

Marina Rivas

Malaga

Monday, 17 June 2024, 14:03

Momo González and Álex Ruiz missed their chance to clinch their first title together, falling to Coki Nieto and Jon Sanz in the Bordeaux Premier Padel final.

The Malaga pair, ranked 14th and 15th in the world, respectively, were defeated 6-1, 6-4 on Sunday in what was their third final together and first on the Premier Padel stage.

Despite their high hopes having rejoined forces earlier this year, the duo couldn't bring their best form to the match with Ruiz, in particular, tiring badly in the second set against the 16th and 17th ranked Nieto and Sanz.

The first set of the final saw González and Ruiz win just one game. While they were able to fight back in the second, they couldn't overcome a crucial break by Nieto and Sanz at 5-4.

Despite the disappointment, reaching the final means González will move up to 13th in the rankings, while Ruiz remains 15th.

