League leaders Antequera CF on wrong end of an epic second-half comeback

Antequera CF were forced to settle for a point on Friday night after squandering a two-goal advantage against Ceuta. Despite the setback, they remain four points clear of Real Murcia at the top of the Primera RFEF.

A chilly evening at El Maulí saw the leaders dominate the first half. Jonathan Biabiany’s brilliant cross set up Elejalde for a precise header to open the scoring.

Then, shortly before the break, central defender Iván Pérez doubled the advantage, capitalising on Chema Núñez’s free kick to guide the ball into the net.

Ceuta, chasing a top-five finish, struggled to convert chances in the first half. However, they turned the tide in the second period. Antequera nearly extended their lead through Elejalde in a swift counter-attack, but moments later Belotti narrowed the deficit with a clinical finish.

As Antequera pushed to restore their cushion, Ceuta struck again. A fluid move involving Belotti, Rubén Díez and Andy Escudero ended with the equaliser in the 67th minute.

The hosts then introduced Marcelo Dos Santos in search of a winner, but his late attempt failed to find the target. Instead, Ceuta’s relentless pressure nearly led to them stealing all three points as the home side struggled to regain control.

However, after six minutes of added time, the match ended in a 2-2 draw. Although disappointed, Antequera remain firm favourites for promotion, while Ceuta can take heart from a resilient performance against the leaders.