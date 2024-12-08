League leaders Antequera CF hold their nerve to extend unbeaten run to ten matches

Celebrations in the away dressing room following the game.

Sergio Martínez / ADG Malaga Sunday, 8 December 2024, 12:59

Antequera CF staged a thrilling second-half comeback to beat Alcorcón 2-1 away from home on Saturday evening, extending their unbeaten streak to ten matches and cementing their position at the top of the Primera RFEF table.

Despite a shaky start, Antequera managed to overturn a first-half deficit, with goals from Biabiany and Luismi Gutiérrez securing their third consecutive away victory.

Javier Medina's team had to showcase their resilience after struggling defensively in the opening half. Alcorcón initially dominated, with Kopotun and Rayco repeatedly breaching Antequera’s backline. Goalkeeper Jero delivered a heroic performance, making three crucial saves in the first half to keep his team in the match.

Antequera's defence eventually faltered in the 31st minute when Fomeyem handled the ball in the area, allowing Kopotun to convert from the penalty spot.

Tactical switch

Medina’s tactical adjustments at half time proved pivotal: substitutes Xemi and Aspra brought stability and some renewed attacking flair, enabling Antequera to take control. Seven minutes into the second half, Biabiany equalised with a clinical finish at the back post to squeeze home Juanmi’s deep cross from the left.

The decisive moment then came in the 64th minute when Luismi Gutiérrez unleashed a powerful strike from the edge of the box, beating Ayesa and finding the back of the net via the inside of the post.

Despite Alcorcón’s late efforts, including a missed header by Sergio Navarro, Antequera maintained their composure, neutralising threats and nearly adding a third goal on the counterattack.

With this victory, Antequera not only bolstered their title aspirations but also sent a clear message of intent to their rivals.