Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Carrión slides on his knees to celebrate scoring Antequera's winning goal. A. J. Guerrero
Juanmi Carrión&#039;s strike helps Antequera CF strengthen their lead at the top
Football

Juanmi Carrión's strike helps Antequera CF strengthen their lead at the top

A hard-fought win over Alcoyano at El Maulí sees the inland Malaga side sit four points clear in Primera RFEF

Antonio J. Guerrero

Antequera

Sunday, 26 January 2025, 17:27

Antequera CF extended their lead at the top of Primera RFEF with a 1-0 victory over Alcoyano in a tightly contested match at El Maulí on Friday evening.

The home side’s winning goal came in the 64th minute from full-back Juanmi Carrión, whose chest control and composed finish ensured Antequera’s tenth win of the season, taking them to 40 points.

Alcoyano pressed early, determined to test the league leaders. Mario Losada and Ferni had opportunities to break the deadlock, but Antequera’s defence, bolstered by the returning Iván Rodríguez, held firm.

The hosts struggled to find rhythm, missing injured forward Marcelo dos Santos, with stand-in striker Xemi failing to capitalise on limited chances. But eventually, midway through the second half, came the breakthrough. Núñez delivered a perfectly weighted pass to Carrión, who struck with precision to send the home fans into raptures.

Alcoyano rallied in the final stages, with Pastrana coming close to equalising, but goalkeeper Jero Lario denied them with a decisive intervention.

With this victory, Antequera remain firmly at the top and will look to continue their impressive form when they host Fuenlabrada on Saturday.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Renovation of Las Presas pathway makes Fuengirola's green space more accessible
  2. 2 Thirty-five years discovering the wilds of Andalucía
  3. 3 Kika Magalhães: actress in LA and motor vehicle museum heiress in Malaga
  4. 4 Travel discounts end overnight as government loses key vote in Spain
  5. 5 'Essential' work in Benalmádena Pueblo progressing at a 'steady rate'
  6. 6 Danger, speed cameras
  7. 7 Vintage motors on display at Retro classic car show in Malaga
  8. 8 Marmalade: as British as it is Andalusian
  9. 9 Spanish minister is 'sure a Gib-EU deal will be reached'
  10. 10 Clever clever land

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Esta funcionalidad es exclusiva para suscriptores.

Comentar es una ventaja exclusiva para registrados

¿Ya eres registrado?

Inicia sesión
Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

surinenglish Juanmi Carrión's strike helps Antequera CF strengthen their lead at the top