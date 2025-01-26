Juanmi Carrión's strike helps Antequera CF strengthen their lead at the top

Antonio J. Guerrero Antequera Sunday, 26 January 2025, 17:27 Compartir

Antequera CF extended their lead at the top of Primera RFEF with a 1-0 victory over Alcoyano in a tightly contested match at El Maulí on Friday evening.

The home side’s winning goal came in the 64th minute from full-back Juanmi Carrión, whose chest control and composed finish ensured Antequera’s tenth win of the season, taking them to 40 points.

Alcoyano pressed early, determined to test the league leaders. Mario Losada and Ferni had opportunities to break the deadlock, but Antequera’s defence, bolstered by the returning Iván Rodríguez, held firm.

The hosts struggled to find rhythm, missing injured forward Marcelo dos Santos, with stand-in striker Xemi failing to capitalise on limited chances. But eventually, midway through the second half, came the breakthrough. Núñez delivered a perfectly weighted pass to Carrión, who struck with precision to send the home fans into raptures.

Alcoyano rallied in the final stages, with Pastrana coming close to equalising, but goalkeeper Jero Lario denied them with a decisive intervention.

With this victory, Antequera remain firmly at the top and will look to continue their impressive form when they host Fuenlabrada on Saturday.