Jersey crowned champions of the inaugural Women's European Cricket Championship Challenger Division

The Jersey players celebrate with the trophy following their Challenger final win over Germany.

Daryl Finch Cártama Friday, 20 December 2024, 17:02

The Women's European Cricket Championship (ECC-W) concluded its inaugural Challenger Division last Saturday with Jersey claiming the title having gone on an unbeaten run through the group stages.

Held at the Cártama Oval near Malaga, this second-tier tournament, which was introduced for the first time on Monday 9 December, featured five teams: Spain, Austria, Germany, Jersey and Czechia.

Spain, Austria and Czechia brought their own flair to the tournament, with Czechia fielding an all-native squad that epitomised the tournament's spirit of growth.

Germany, meanwhile, debuting in the ECC-W, opened their campaign in dominant fashion, winning two matches on the first day without losing a wicket. Christina Gough's century on debut, only the second in ECC-W history, highlighted their strength.

Weather disruptions added a level of unpredictability, with rain cancelling six matches across Days 4 and 5.

But despite the challenges, organisers ensured key matches were completed, including Spain's thrilling victory over Austria in the Eliminator and Germany's narrow win against Spain in the Qualifier to reach the final.

In the final, Jersey posted a modest total of 70 runs after being sent in to bat. Germany, boasting a strong batting line-up, looked set to chase the target comfortably.

However, Jersey's bowlers staged a stunning comeback, dismissing Germany for 55 to secure a historic 15-run victory and promotion to next year's Premier Division.

Despite defeat, Germany's Gough was named MVP for her all-round performance, scoring 216 runs and taking five wickets during the tournament.

Across the event, batters hit 2,237 runs, 180 fours and 51 sixes, while bowlers claimed 122 wickets.

Premier Division

As the Challenger Division concluded, the focus shifted to the Premier Division, where more established teams, including reigning champions England XI and last year's runners-up, Netherlands XI, have been competing for the top honours since last Sunday.

Scotland XI and Ireland XI joined the roster for the first time, promising to elevate the competition with their skilled squads.

After a strong week, England XI have sealed their spot in today's (Friday) final (starting 3.35pm) after finishing top of the group after eight matches.

Opening the final day of action will be the Eliminator between Scotland XI and Ireland XI, starting at 9.35am. The winner of this tie will then face Netherlands XI in the Qualifier from 12.35pm, to decide who will take the last spot in the final.

As ever, entry to the matches is free, with food and drink available on-site, creating a family-friendly atmosphere.